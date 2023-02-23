Sabre (SABR) to Upgrade Kempinski's Client Booking Experience

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has signed an enhanced technology agreement with Kempinski Hotels. Per the new deal, Sabre will enable Europe's oldest luxury hotel chain operator to upgrade customers’ booking experience.

Kempinski Hotels recently launched a new website, which is powered by Sabre’s SynXis Custom Booking Engine platform. Sabre’s solution has helped the hotel chain create its bespoke user design and experience with enhanced features, including soft date availability search and upsell capability. The new website’s features, such as price comparison and alternate availability, have the ability to engage and convert shoppers to bookers using modern e-commerce.

The deal is likely to expand Sabre’s customer share and boost its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues. In June 2022, the company added the Retail Studio solution to its SynXis platform, which will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute.

Sabre boosted its Hospitality Solutions portfolio through the last year’s acquisition of Florida-based Nuvola — a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. The buyout enhanced SABR’s Hospitality Solutions segment’s retailing and operations portfolio while ensuring that hotel customers get differentiated experiences and seamless guest care.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

With more relaxation in pandemic-related restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global hospitality industry’s improving market scenario. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sabre’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $65 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $54 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions, which rose 16% to 27 million.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have declined 54.1% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Clarivate Plc CLVT, RingCentral RNG and ServiceNow NOW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clarivate’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at 17 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have been revised a penny northward to 81 cents per share in the past 60 days.

Clarivate's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%. Shares of CLVT have fallen 33.7% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RingCentral's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents to 67 cents per share in the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 16 cents to $2.86 per share in the past seven days.

RingCentral’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%. Shares of RNG have increased 70.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward by 3 cents to $2.02 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by 20 cents to $9.18 per share in the past 30 days.

ServiceNow's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of NOW have plunged 16.1% in the trailing 12 months.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.