Sabre (SABR) to Offer Virgin Atlantic's Content Through GDS

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed that Virgin Atlantic has renewed its long-standing global distribution agreement under which the travel technology provider will offer enhanced contents from the air carrier via its Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

The renewed agreement also provides the future ability to retail Virgin Atlantic’s New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) contents. With this partnership, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by Virgin Atlantic through the GDS marketplace.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment.

In March, Sabre revealed the availability of the NDC content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, via its GDS platform. In the same month, it announced the availability of the NDC content from American Airlines Group via its GDS marketplace.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

In February, Sabre inked a strategic technology partnership with Simplenight, a global technology company that builds innovative enterprise solutions, including customizable book ability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising.

Currently, Simplenight is leveraging the TX-based company’s Virtual Payments solution as its business-to-business payment provider. Through this current deal with Simplenight, SABR is likely to unveil new revenue opportunities while advancing traveler experience through its latest updates in retailing solutions.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. In January, the company extended two of its existing agreements with Pakistan International Airlines. In December, Sabre and its Japanese GDS distribution partner, INFINI Travel Information, declared a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corporation.

Sabre reported revenues of $631 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The top line was 26% higher than $501 million in the year-ago period. This surge reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have decreased 31.2% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX, Aspen Technology AZPN and Fortinet FTNT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 23 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 7 cents to $1.49 per share in the past 30 days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have risen 29.9% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 2 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 12% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny northward to 28 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by a penny to $1.41 per share in the past 30 days.

Fortinet's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.8%. Shares of FTNT have soared 35.1% YTD.

