Sabre (SABR) to Offer Travel Solutions to Bear Luxe Japan

Sabre SABR recently announced that it has signed a new agreement with Tokyo-based luxury travel platform, Bear Luxe Japan, to improve international travel market connectivity among Japanese luxury hoteliers and create elevated traveler experiences.



Bear Luxe Japan is a network of luxury travel designers and suppliers operating in Japan. It gives the global travel market access to authentic Japanese traditions and culture. The platform bridges the gap between international clients and independent Japanese travel services by offering a one-stop window for tailor-made journeys, meetings & events, accommodation, transportation, custom experiences, negotiations, reservations and payments.



Sabre's SynXis hospitality solutions will enable Bear Luxe member hoteliers to boost their international reach to the luxury travel market and to the channels utilized by high-end travelers to book luxury trips to Japan. This will allow the luxury travel platform to deliver tailored travel experiences while driving growth in bookings through Sabre's SynXis Booking Engine solution. It will enhance Bear Luxe's corporate traveler turnout through Sabre's portfolio of corporate booking solutions.



The latest agreement will expand Sabre's presence in Japan by ensuring that the Bear Luxe hospitality members get linked to thousands of global travel agents through Sabre's Global Distribution System ("GDS") solutions. Sabre's SynXis Voice Agent will improve the call center experience for the travelers by reducing call handling times for the Bear Luxe agents and increasing ancillary sale opportunities for them.



Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.



The company has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. Recently, Sabre partnered with Victoria-based eRoam Travel Technology to develop new online business-to-business and business-to-consumer leisure travel solutions for agencies.



Prior to that, in January, Sabre entered into a multi-year preferred GDS agreement with one of the largest travel agencies in Colombia, Aviatur, to support its growth plans, transform its business, and increase efficiencies.



In December 2021, Belgrade-based Air Serbia implemented Sabre's Dynamic Availability software to actively respond to evolving conditions with optimized pricing information. Before that, the company signed a partnership with Gran Colombia de Aviación (GCA Airlines) to power the carrier's future revenue growth while reaching new market segments.



In the same month, Sabre entered a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership with American Express Global Business Travel focused on developing technologies that will enable the future of corporate travel distribution.



During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company's Travel Solutions segment revenues amounted to $450.9 million compared with $275.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings as the travel industry rebounded from pandemic blues.



However, Sabre's Travel Network segment is susceptible to pricing pressure from travel suppliers. The stiff competition in the industry increases pricing pressure, given the availability of several alternative solution providers.

