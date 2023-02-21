Sabre (SABR) to Offer SynXis Solution to Tian Xia Fang Cang

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has signed a new agreement with China-based Tian Xia Fang Cang. Per the agreement, Tian Xia Fang Cang will market Sabre’s Hospitality solutions in China.

The partnership will bring together Sabre’s advanced hospitality technology solutions and Tian Xia Fang Cang’s deep expertise in the Chinese travel ecosystem. This will help create new opportunities for post-pandemic recovery and revenue growth in Chinese hotels.

With this agreement, Tian Xia Fang Cang’s Chinese hotel clients will now be able to reach thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems through Sabre Hospitality's SynXis platform. This advanced distribution strategy will raise Chinese hoteliers’ bookings and accelerate their revenue growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the deal is likely to expand Sabre’s customer share and boost its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues. In June 2022, the company added the Retail Studio solution to its SynXis platform, which will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute.

Sabre boosted its Hospitality Solutions portfolio through the last year’s acquisition of Florida-based Nuvola — a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. The buyout enhanced SABR’s Hospitality Solutions segment’s retailing and operations portfolio while ensuring that hotel customers get differentiated experiences and seamless guest care.

With more relaxation in pandemic-related restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global hospitality industry’s improving market scenario. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sabre’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $65 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $54 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions, which rose 16% to 27 million.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have declined 53.8% over the past year.

