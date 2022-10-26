Sabre (SABR) to Offer SynXis Solution to Japan's MyStays Hotel

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has signed a new agreement with the Japan-based MyStays Hotel Management. The travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to expand its global reach, attracting international and corporate guests, with Japan relaxing pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Utilizing Sabre’s SynXis platform, the Tokyo-headquartered hotel chain will expand its global reach while bringing additional guests with a focus on the corporate sector. including putting its offers in front of increasing numbers of international and corporate guests.

With the SynXis platform, which powers over 40% of the world’s leading hotel brands, MyStays Hotel will get access to exclusive international business opportunities. It will enable the hotel chain to connect with major travel agents worldwide across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) and share inventories. This advanced distribution strategy will raise MyStays Hotel’s international bookings for corporate trips and accelerate its revenue growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the deal is likely to expand Sabre’s customer share and boost its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues. In June, the company added the Retail Studio solution to its SynXis platform, which will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute.



Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.



With the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. The company’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $66.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $50.8 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

Sabre has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. In September, the company entered into a new, long-term strategic agreement with the Nairobi-based travel technology distribution company, SABRON Tech Ltd., to boost its presence across key markets in East Africa.

In September, Sabre signed a new distribution deal with US-Bangla Airlines to enable the carrier to sell its fares and inventory through its extensive travel marketplace, GDS. In August, the company inked an extended distribution agreement with the Vietnamese flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines. The new deal means that Vietnam Airlines will continue distributing its content to a large network of travel agents through Sabre GDS.

Sabre reported encouraging financial results for second-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s quarterly revenues came in at $658 million for the quarter, which is significantly higher than the $419.7 million posted in the year-ago quarter, which was significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, it recorded an approximately 12.3% sequential increase in its fiscal second-quarter top-line results. This increase in the top line reflects a continued gradual recovery in global air, hotel and other bookings.

