Sabre (SABR) to Offer Finnair's NDC Content Through Its GDS

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has integrated the New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, into its Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by Finnair through the former’s Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, Offer and Order API (application programming interface) and the corporate booking solution, GetThere, starting later this year.

The latest deal is a step forward in Finnair’s strategic plan of phasing out EDIFACT content distribution and relying exclusively on NDC by the end of 2025. The carrier expects that offering its NDC contents on Sabre’s platform will strengthen ancillary sales while increasing transparency in the purchasing process, thereby ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. Last week, the company announced that it integrated the International Air Transport Association-certified NDC content from Qatar Airways into its GDS.

In June this year, the company announced that the Turkey-based online travel marketplace company, Wingie Enuygun, entered a multi-year renewal of the GDS agreement to accelerate its international growth plans.

In the same month, Sabre strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, Cathay Pacific will be utilizing Sabre’s NDC-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

In May, Sabre entered an agreement to acquire Florida-based Nuvola – a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software for the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, the company plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

