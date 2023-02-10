Sabre (SABR) to Offer B2B Payment Solution to Simplenight

Sabre Corporation SABR recently inked a strategic technology partnership with Simplenight, a global technology company that builds innovative enterprise solutions, including customizable bookability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising. Per the deal, Simplenight will be leveraging the TX-based company’s Virtual Payments solution as its business-to-business (B2B) payment provider.

Sabre Virtual payments is a secure payment solution that provides a unique, on-demand virtual card number tied into a specific travel event, spend amount, merchant category and date range. It seamlessly gets integrated into SABR Point-of-Sale, so that the travel agencies can reap benefits without disruption to their ongoing workflows. The solution not only simplifies their payment processes but also allows them to focus on their business growth. With the help of this solution, Simplenight will be able to provide differentiated solutions to its customer base.

The latest multi-year alliance will enable Simplenight to offer improved flexibility and control over payments, enhanced fraud protection and security, full automation with accurate reconciliation and efficacy. Furthermore, the global experience platform will gain from Sabre's New Distribution Capability-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution that works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. It will get a wide exposure to diverse travel contents and geographic scopes.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Through this current deal with Simplenight, SABR is likely to unveil new revenue opportunities while advancing traveler experience through its latest updates in retailing solutions.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. The company extended two of its existing agreements with Pakistan International Airlines in the last month. Before that, in December, Sabre and its Japanese GDS distribution partner, INFINI Travel Information, declared a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corporation.

In November, Sabre signed five back-to-back deals with global travel and technology firms. One of the notable agreements was beginning a partnership with Conferma Pay, which is a global fintech firm specializing in payment technology and Mastercard to accelerate the use of virtual cards for B2B travel payments.

Further, Sabre signed an exclusive agreement with Elaf Travel and Tourism, a Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based travel management company, to drive its growth through advanced technology. In a separate deal, it entered into a Premium Solution Partnership with the Stockholm-based post-booking expert, Trava, to automate post-booking processes for travel agencies.

Sabre reported revenues of $663.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The top line was 50% higher than $441.1 million in the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have lost 25.2% in the past year.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have lost 25.2% in the past year.



