Sabre (SABR) to Distribute Hawaiian Airlines' NDC Content

Sabre SABR has collaborated with Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, to distribute the latter’s content through the Sabre travel marketplace. This contract will enable Sabre-connected travel agencies to access Hawaiian Airlines’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) and Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce, and Transport (EDIFACT) content through SABR’s global distribution system (GDS).

The distribution of NDC and EDIFACT content will help HA to streamline processes, enhance interoperability and promote customer-centricity. The EDIFACT standardizes the exchange of electronic documents so that various organizations, including the travel sector, can ensure a common and unified format for their electronic communications.

NDC, on the other hand, is developed by the International Air Transport Association to modernize the distribution of air travel products and improve communication between airlines and travel agents. NDC features personalization of content, direct connectivity by eliminating intermediaries, dynamic pricing capabilities and scope of ancillary sales.

The extensive content of NDC and EDIFACT will enhance the accessibility for travel buyers to a diverse array of products and deals. Furthermore, travel agents can utilize SABR's Offer and Order APIs, the Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, and the corporate booking solution GetThere to conveniently browse, book and manage Hawaiian Airlines' comprehensive offerings. The NDC and EDIFACT content is expected to go live by the end of 2024.

Sabre Benefits From Increasing Partnerships

Sabre has signed more than a dozen other partnership deals worldwide in the past year. Among the airlines that have collaborated with Sabre for their NDC content are LATAM, Aeromexico, Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, American Airlines AAL and United Airlines UAL.

In March 2023, the company revealed that Sabre-connected travel buyers, agencies and developers will be able to access American Airlines’ NDC content through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere. This partnership enabled buyers on SABR's GDS to explore AAL's offerings, including Main Select and Flagship Business Plus fares.

In April 2023, United Airlines launched its NDC offers in Sabre's GDS. With this introduction, the travel buyers were able to access UAL's continuous pricing content available through Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere.

SABR also benefits from its partnerships with prominent travel agencies that have adopted its Sabre Red Workspace solution. Moreover, its Airline and Hospitality solutions, including Sabresonic Reservation system, AirVision, AirCenter and SynXis software and services, are getting traction from its client base.

Currently, Sabre and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while United Airlines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Hawaiian Holdings has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. Shares of SABR, AAL and UAL have declined 40.8%, 15.4% and 19.6% in the past year, respectively, while HA has returned 11.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

