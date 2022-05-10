Sabre (SABR) to Acquire Nuvola, Boost Hospitality Portfolio

Sabre SABR recently announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire the Florida-based Nuvola — a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. However, the financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.



Through this buyout, Nuvola's hotel task management and operational capabilities will drive on-property efficiencies among the hoteliers. This, in turn, will enable hoteliers to broaden their offerings through Sabre's comprehensive retailing, merchandising and fulfillment capabilities.



Nuvola’s software solution, designed by hoteliers having a first-hand understanding of select-service, full-service, and resort-style property processes, will enhance staff and guest experiences through its in-house innovation team and integrations with third-party hotel systems.



The buyout will be a strategic fit for Sabre as Nuvola’s technology, and guest enablement software will complement Sabre's existing Hospitality Solutions segment. The tech company will improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities through this move.

Founded in 2011, Nuvola is considered to be the most intuitive cloud-based guest service management software for the hospitality industry. It is a comprehensive hotel software company that integrates property standard operating procedures into its proprietary system, leading to more efficient back-of-house operations, asset management and guest engagement. The company equips hotels with an intuitive and scalable cloud-based solution that includes task management capabilities, guest messaging, concierge services, and advanced housekeeping management solutions, which develops a system of staff accountability.



The buyout is anticipated to enhance the Sabre Hospitality Solution segment’s retailing and operations portfolio while ensuring that the hotel customers get differentiated experiences and seamless guest care.



Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.



During the first quarter of 2022, the company's Hospitality Solutions segment revenues amounted to $56 million compared with $42.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

