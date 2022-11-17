Sabre (SABR) Teams Up With Trava to Scale Post-Booking Process

Sabre Corporation SABR recently inked a new Premium Solution Partnership with the Stockholm-based post-booking expert, Trava, to automate post-booking processes for travel agencies.

With Trava's Global Distribution System (GDS)-agnostic ‘no code’ automation solutions, Sabre-connected travel sellers will be able to seamlessly create and manage sophisticated post-booking workflows. The solutions will automate post-booking processes like queue management, travel disruptions, refunds, exchanges, unused tickets and ticketing.

Trava solutions and preferential commercial terms will be provided to Sabre travelers from North America and EMEA regions. This will enable travel agents to deliver personalized customer experiences with increased efficiency and scalability that perfectly support their specific business requirements.

The automated solutions are likely to save manual time by more than 70% and upscale profit by approximately $5 per Passenger Name Record. The solutions come with client communication tools and self-service features, which will aid Sabre agents to save on employee time and increase profits without further escalating their operating costs.

Sabre’s GDS is a New Distribution Capability-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Recently, Sabre signed a distribution agreement with the Thai Airways subsidiary, THAI Smile, enabling it to utilize the company’s GDS platform to expand its footprint in new market segments, attract new leisure and corporate travelers and accelerate revenue growth.

In October, Sabre entered a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership with BCD Travel to jointly invest and collaborate on new and advanced solutions that will help accelerate technology-driven evolution across the corporate travel ecosystem. The agreement is likely to increase BCD Travel’s booking levels with Sabre.

In the same month, Sabre also signed a new agreement with Japan-based MyStays Hotel Management. Per the deal, the travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to expand its global reach, attracting international and corporate guests, with Japan relaxing pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have lost 39.2% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 30 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have moved down 0.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past seven days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 8.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.18 per share in the past 60 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 60.5% in the past year.

