Sabre (SABR) SynXis to Boost Posadas' Distribution Strategy

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has signed a new multi-year distribution agreement with Mexico's leading hotel operator — Posadas — under which the latter will implement the former’s SynXis Central Reservations (“CR”) platform.

Utilizing Sabre’s SynXis platform, the hotel operator will expand its global reach and accelerate revenue growth through an advanced distribution strategy.

With the SynXis platform, which powers more than 40% of the world’s leading hotel brands, Posadas will get access to exclusive international business opportunities. It will enable the hotel operator to connect with major travel agents worldwide across all major Global Distribution Systems. This will raise the hotel’s domestic and international bookings for both corporate and leisure trips.

This partnership is likely to expand SABR’s customer share and boost its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues. Last week, Japan-based Hotel M's Co. Ltd. selected Sabre’s SynXis platform to help it create inbound tourism opportunities as Japan relaxes pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Last month, Sabre added the Retail Studio solution to its SynXis platform, which will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute.

Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

With the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. The company’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $56 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $42.2 million. This was primarily driven by the gradual recovery in CR system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

Sabre has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. Recently in July, SABR partnered with Air Serbia to launch Air Price IQ, a dynamic cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that recommends airfares based on traveler contexts and changing marketplace conditions like capacity, competition and booking velocity.

In May, the company entered an agreement to acquire Florida-based Nuvola, a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software for the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, Sabre plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

