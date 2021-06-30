Sabre (SABR) Strengthens Partnership With Lion Air Group

Sabre Corporation SABR recently renewed and extended its agreement with Indonesia’s Lion Air Group, wherein the former will help the latter in enhancing performance and ancillary revenue capabilities through technologies.



Lion Air Group, the largest Indonesian airline holding company, will utilize a set of omni-channel tools of Sabre. Sabre’s ancillary revenue solutions will help the Group to increase its revenues by providing it with technological support to develop and market ancillary services across all channels.



Moreover, Sabre’s Digital Workspace will assist the Group in improving productivity and fastening the passenger request procedure. Also, Sabre’s Digital Connect will help the Group with eCommerce functions.



The Group has already been utilizing Sabre’s SabreSonic Customer Sales and Service, Global Distribution System (GDS) platform as well as a suite of crew management, operations and scheduling solutions across its divisions. The recent move has strengthened their partnership further.

Sabre is making strong efforts to upgrade technological solutions according to the current scenario and support the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic. This in turn is driving the company’s customer loyalty and increasing its customer base.

Sabre, this month, joined forces with many companies and renewed partnerships with the existing ones. The steady announcements of collaborations show that the global travel agencies are preparing themselves amid the recovery period and for the post-pandemic era, which is creating optimism for Sabre.



Recently, Sabre collaborated with SCAT Airlines, wherein the latter will migrate to Sabre’s passenger reservations system, SabreSonic.



In addition, Sabre extended its alliance with Virgin Australia to enable Sabre-connected agencies to have access to the latter’s products and services through Sabre’s GDS marketplace.



Moreover, Sabre teamed up with GOPASS Global — a travel risk management platform — in a bid to offer COVID-19 biosecurity risk analytics functionalities to the travel industry.



Additionally, the company’s Sabre Hospitality Solutions collaborated with Onomo Hotels for the latter’s distribution strategy for hotels across 13 countries and 22 cities in Africa.



Further, Sabre inked a long-term agreement with ITL World, wherein the latter will use Sabre’s solutions to cater to its business amid recovery from the pandemic and beyond.



We believe that the growing traction of Sabre’s technological solutions among airlines and travel companies is likely to remain a key growth driver in the near term. However, uncertainty related to the pandemic and lockdowns in some countries are major concerns for the company.

