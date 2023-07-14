Sabre (SABR) Signs Deal With HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions

Sabre Corporation SABR recently inked an agreement with HRS, a leading software as a service provider, to support digitalization of airlines.

Per the contract, Sabre solutions will be integrated with HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions to deliver innovative automation with lodging and financial reimbursement services to the airlines. This will help the air carriers with self-service options that accelerate instantaneous lodging, meals, local transportation and passenger reimbursement for disruption-related expenses. If there is a flight disruption, options are directly communicated to passenger's mobile device through SMS, email or voice call.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. In June, the company integrated its task management and guest engagement software, Nuvola, with WhatsApp to provide hoteliers a tool that delivers differentiated and seamless guest experiences.

In the same month, Sabre completed a multi-year distribution agreement that provides Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to Air Canada’s full content via NDC channels. Also, it successfully implemented a full suite of Sabre Network Planning and Optimization solutions for Malaysia Airlines. The company also signed an enhanced agreement with All Nippon Airways to improve the carrier’s Network Planning and Optimization capabilities for its domestic routes.

In May, SABR extended its existing relationship with Chile’s SKY Airline through a new multi-year agreement. It also signed a long-term technology renewal agreement with Taiwan’s South East Travel, under which, the Taipei-headquartered agency will continue to leverage the company’s products for expanding its business and improving operational efficiency in the same month.

Sabre reported revenues of $742.7 million in first-quarter 2023. The top line was $584.9 million, which was 27% higher than the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

SABR has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have lost 30.6% over the past year.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have lost 30.6% over the past year.



