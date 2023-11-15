Sabre (SABR) Renews Multi-Year Contract With lastminute.com

Sabre Corporation SABR recently renewed a multi-year contract with one of Europe’s largest travel tech platforms, lastminute.com. The agreement will enable this online travel agency (OTA) to enhance its offerings by leveraging SABR’s shopping and digital payment solutions.

The online platform, lastminute.com, operates across 40 countries and offers its services in more than 17 languages worldwide. With the renewed contract with Sabre, the OTA will be able to provide a platform for travelers to choose from a list of trip plans, routes and tour outlines. This includes access to 1.6 million lodging options, along with numerous tour operators, railway offerings and auto rental services. Through Sabre’s Global Distribution System (GDS), the OTA can curate personalized travel packages sourced from suppliers worldwide.

Moreover, users will have access to Sabre Virtual Payments, offering advanced fraud protection and security measures. This is complemented by SABR's Bargain Finder Max solution, which calculates extensive airline schedules and fares across various dates to deliver optimized offers.

Sabre’s GDS will also give travelers access to more than 400 airlines. The company’s GDS recently added numerous airlines across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia that also include European airlines like Scandinavian Airlines and Finnair. These airlines partnered or renewed their partnership with SABR in 2023.

The company’s prospects are gaining traction as demand for traveling remains strong globally. Corporate demand is expected to remain strong in the near term. Nonetheless, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level and pricing pressure are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, SABR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Sabre have declined 40.5% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Hewlett Packard HPE, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 8 cents to $10.82 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 239.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 57.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hewlett Packard's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 60 days at 50 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised a penny downward to $2.13 per share in the past 30 days.

HPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.58%. Shares of HPE have inched up 2.9% year to date.

