Sabre (SABR) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Up Y/Y

Sabre SABR reported a narrower-than-expected loss for fourth-quarter 2021. The company’s adjusted loss per share of 47 cents came in narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 49 cents. The quarterly adjusted loss is also narrower than the year-ago quarter’s 80 cents per share.

Sabre delivered revenues of $501 million in the fourth quarter, significantly higher than revenues of $314 million posted in the year-ago quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475.5 million as well. This year-over-year surge in the top line reflects the continued gradual recovery in the global air, hotel and other bookings.

Top Line Details

The Travel Solutions segment’s revenues increased to $450.9 million from the year-ago quarter’s $275.8 million, primarily on the gradual recovery in the global air and other bookings.

Distribution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues improved to $286 million from $130.9 million witnessed in fourth-quarter 2020, chiefly driven by favorable comparison of the prior-year quarter’s significant cancellation activities and gradual recovery in bookings.

IT Solution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues were $164.9 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $144.9 million. This increase was primarily driven by the gradual recovery in the passengers boarded. Number of boarded airline passengers — a key revenue metric for the IT Solutions division — increased to 129.4 million from 78.6 million.

The Hospitality Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $54.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $41.5 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the continued gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues. Central reservation system transactions rose 23.5 million from 15.7 million.

Sabre reported an adjusted operating loss of $68 million, significantly narrower than the operating loss of $169 million posted in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted EBITDA improved from negative $101 million reported a year ago to negative $26 million. This improvement was driven by an increase in revenues and a decline in provision for anticipated credit loss.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Sabre ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $999.4 million compared with the previous quarter’s $1.04 billion.

During the quarter, the company utilized $7 million of cash for operational activities and generated a negative free cash flow of $30 million. In full-year 2021, Sabre used $415 million of cash for operational activities and generated a negative free cash flow of $469 million.

Full-Year Highlights

For full-year 2021, Sabre reported revenues of $1.7 billion, up 27% year over year.

The company reported a non-GAAP loss of $2.21 per share compared with 2020’s loss of $3.20 per share.

Adjusted operating loss came in at $459 million. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $261 million against negative $448 million reported in 2020.

