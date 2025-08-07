Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Sabre (SABR) reported revenue of $687.15 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Travel Solutions - Air Bookings : 75.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.36 million.

: 75.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79.36 million. Travel Solutions - Total Bookings : 90.3 million versus 94.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 90.3 million versus 94.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded : 171.35 million versus 173.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 171.35 million versus 173.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings : 14.76 million versus 15.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.76 million versus 15.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue : $545.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $567.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $545.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $567.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenue- Travel Solutions : $687.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $708.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $687.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $708.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $141.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sabre here>>>

Shares of Sabre have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.