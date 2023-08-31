Sabre (SABR) Price Target Increased by 31.64% to 5.56

The average one-year price target for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has been revised to 5.56 / share. This is an increase of 31.64% from the prior estimate of 4.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 366,917K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 2.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 23,396K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,881K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 22,708K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 21,427K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,809K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 15,522K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,193K shares, representing an increase of 47.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,401K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.