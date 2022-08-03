Sabre (SABR) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Q2 Loss, Sales Up Y/Y

Sabre Corporation SABR reported a narrower-than-expected loss for second-quarter 2022. The company’s adjusted loss per share was 25 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The figure was also narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 52 cents per share.

Sabre reported revenues of $658 million for the second quarter, which is significantly higher than the $419.7 million in the year-ago period and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $639.4 million. This year-over-year surge in the top line reflects a significant improvement in global air bookings among hotel and other bookings.

Top-Line Details

The Travel Solutions segment’s revenues increased to $599.1 million from the year-ago quarter’s $373.4 million, primarily on the gradual recovery in global air and other bookings.

Distribution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues improved to $431.5 million from $218.2 million in second-quarter 2021, chiefly driven by the gradual recovery in bookings and an increase in average booking fee due to a shift in bookings mix.

IT Solution (sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues were $167.6 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $155.1 million. This increase was primarily driven by the gradual recovery in the passengers boarded. The number of boarded airline passengers — a key revenue metric for the IT Solutions division — increased to 160.2 million from 103.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Hospitality Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $66.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $50.8 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues. Central reservation system transactions rose to 29.5 million from 24 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sabre reported an adjusted operating loss of $9 million, significantly narrower than the operating loss of $122 million posted in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted EBITDA improved from a negative $70 million reported a year ago to $24 million. This improvement was driven by an increase in revenues and a decline in the provision for anticipated credit loss.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Sabre exited the June-end quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.01 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $1.21 billion.

During the second quarter, the company utilized $73 million of cash for operational activities and generated a negative free cash flow of $89 million.

