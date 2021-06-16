Sabre (SABR) Partners With Travel Risk Management Firm GOPASS

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced partnering with travel risk management firm — GOPASS Global — in a move to provide pandemic-related biosecurity risk analytics capabilities to the travel industry.

GOPASS’s Travel Risk Optimizer tool calculates risk scores of each travel option after taking account of arrival and exit restrictions, airports, airline and aircraft type, seat class, flight routes and transit, travel advisories,local infection rates, and government policies and data reliability.

Sabre noted that GOPASS' Travel Risk Optimizer tool will be integrated into its Developer Partner platform, which will rate each booking option on a scale of one to 10 for risks stemming from the pandemic. With this integration, travel agents within Sabre's global distribution system would be able to see the biosecurity risk of each travel option, thereby, being able to better advise their customers.

Notably, Sabre has been very proactive about upgrading its technology to address the changing demands of the travel market and support the recovery of the travel industry from the blows of the pandemic. This is driving the company’s customer loyalty and expanding the customer base.

The rising traction of Sabre’s travel network solutions among airlines and travel-related services providing companies is likely to help it stay afloat amid the current uncertain environment.

This April, Sabre inked an agreement with JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU, wherein the former will assist in the latter’s successful technology migration to Sabre’s Revenue Optimizer solution.

In the same month, Sabre announced that its 25-year partnership with Kanoo Travel has been extended with a new multi-year deal, per which the latter will leverage the technology and solutions of the former to support its operations.

In March, the company expanded its partnership with Singapore Airlines, in a bid to enable select Sabre-connected travel agents in Singapore to book unique NDC (New Distribution Capability) content through the KrisConnect program, under Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS).

Last December, Sabre signed an agreement with the Lufthansa Group airlines to continue distributing the latter’s content to travel agencies and corporate travel departments through its GDS. With the help of Sabre’s NDC technology solution, Lufthansa Group airlines can personalize retailing by providing customized price offers to travel buyers.

The steady announcements of partnerships and other technological enhancements reflect that global tour and travel agencies are preparing for the post-pandemic era. Furthermore, a number of countries are gradually reopening their economies. This would steadily fuel travel demand in the near future, which is encouraging for Sabre.

