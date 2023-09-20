Sabre (SABR) Offers Travel AI Solutions to Virgin Australia

Sabre Corporation SABR recently entered into a technology agreement with Virgin Australia to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-based travel solutions that will help the air carrier improve retail capability and support its growth objectives.

AI Solutions to Boost the Airline’s Traveler Satisfaction

Per the agreement, Virgin Australia will deploy two intelligent retailing solutions from Sabre’s Retail Intelligence suite — Sabre Air Price IQTM and Sabre Ancillary IQTM — that are designed to help airlines increase traveler satisfaction and improve revenue management optimization.

The two solutions are powered by Sabre Travel AI, which will enable the airline to use flight and market insights combined with advanced machine-learning models. This will assist Virgin Australia in moving from static pricing rules to intelligent real-time airfare and ancillary offers. Powered by state-of-the-art AI technology, Sabre Travel AI has advanced machine-learning capabilities from Google.

Additionally, the two companies have renewed their multi-year distribution agreement. Per the deal, Sabre-connected travel agencies will continue to shop, book and service Virgin Australia's air and ancillary offers with speed and scalability.

With the latest technology agreements, Sabre has further strengthened and expanded its long-term relationship with Virgin Australia. The carrier already uses multiple solutions from Sabre, including Passenger Service Solution, Fares Manager, E-commerce platform and Network Planning tools, as well as Revenue Optimizer and Dynamic Availability solutions.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Partnerships Aid Top-Line Growth

Sabre’s sustained focus on improving the product portfolio and enhancing partnerships is driving its top-line performance. In the second quarter of 2023, Sabre’s Travels Solutions segment revenues increased 12% year over year to $670.8 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the gradual recovery of global air and other travel bookings. The segment’s revenues also benefited from favorable rate impacts as international and corporate bookings improved.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. In August, Sabre extended its existing relationship with Scandinavian Airlines through a new multi-year distribution agreement. In the same month, the company signed a new multi-year distribution agreement with Nile Air, one of Egypt’s prominent airlines.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have plunged 28.3% year to date (YTD).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Manhattan Associates MANH and Palo Alto Networks PANW. NVIDIA and Manhattan Associates each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Palo Alto Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 47.6% to $3.32 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 36.1% to $10.67 per share in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have surged 197.8% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates’ third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 5 cents northward to 77 cents per share in the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved 22 cents upward to $3.09 per share in the past 60 days.

Manhattan Associates’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 31.6%. Shares of MANH have surged 66.8% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents to $1.16 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 39 cents to $5.34 per share in the past 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 69.3% YTD.

