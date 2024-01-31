Sabre (SABR) Offers SynXis Solutions to Seibu Prince Hotels

Sabre SABR partnered with Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide to improve the latter’s front-desk management with SABR’s SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) and SynXis Booking Engine.

Through Sabre SynXis, Seibu can manage its room inventory in real-time. The solution simplifies the process of updating information about room availability, rates and restrictions. Moreover, it diversifies the distribution channels that include online travel agencies, global distribution systems (GDS) and the hotel's own website.

Besides its comprehensive reservation features, the SynXis CRS also offers ways to manage properties. The Japanese hotel chain has plans to expand its business and integration with Sabre SynXis will facilitate Seibu’s endeavours. Seibu will be able to leverage SABR’s GDS to access corporations, travel agents and travel management companies to boost its opportunities.

The SynXis Booking Engine allows guests to make reservations directly through the hotel's website. Additionally, the booking engine can be customized to the colors and feel of the hotel’s brand without requiring to code. The solution is equipped with features like multiple payment options, 34 supported languages and a mobile-first design.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Sabre Benefits From Its Broad Portfolio

Sabre operates in a highly competitive travel distribution space that requires the company to continuously launch or enhance its product portfolio. Its software-as-a-service offerings contribute to a major portion of its revenues. The company’s solution, the SynXis platform, has been adopted by major hotel chains, including Hyatt, Staywell, Cinnamon Hotels and Resort and Habitas Group, in the past year.

Additionally, its Airline Solutions offerings, such as Sabresonic Reservation system, AirCenter and AirVision, as well as other products like Sabre Red Workspace, have witnessed robust growth.

The range of product offerings has helped the company to have a strong and diverse customer base. This not only adds to the top line of the company, but also lowers customer concentration risk.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have declined 37.3% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Blackbaud BLKB sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 115.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 4 cents to $1.04 in the past 90 days. Shares of BLKB have returned 34.4% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.