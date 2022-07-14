Sabre (SABR) Offers SynXis Solution to Hotel M's Co. Ltd.

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has signed a new technology agreement with the Japan-based Hotel M's Co. Ltd. The travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to create inbound tourism opportunities as Japan relaxes pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

Utilizing Sabre’s SynXis platform, the Kyoto-headquartered hotel chain will expand its global reach and accelerate revenue growth through an advanced distribution strategy.

With the SynXis platform, which powers over 40% of the world’s leading hotel brands, Hotel M’s Co. Ltd will get access to exclusive international business opportunities. It will enable the hotel chain to connect with major travel agents worldwide across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs). This will raise Hotel M’s Co. Ltd.’s domestic and international bookings for both corporate and leisure trips.

This partnership is likely to expand Sabre’s customer share and boost its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues. Last month, the company added the Retail Studio solution to its SynXis platform, which will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute.



Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.



With the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. The company’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $56 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $42.2 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

Sabre has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. Very recently, in July, it partnered with Air Serbia to launch Air Price IQ, a dynamic cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that recommends airfares based on traveler contexts and changing marketplace conditions like capacity, competition and booking velocity.

In May, the company entered an agreement to acquire the Florida-based Nuvola, a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, Sabre plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have slumped 30.7% in YTD.



