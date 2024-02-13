Sabre (SABR) Offers Network Planning Solutions to Riyadh Air

Sabre SABR partnered with Riyadh Air to give its comprehensive suite of solutions to enhance the latter’s operational efficiency and revenue stream. Saudi-based Riyadh Air will use SABR’s Network Planning and Optimization solutions like the Schedule Manager, Slot Manager, Profit Manager and Market Intelligence – Global Demand Data (GDD).

Riyadh Air can use Sabre Schedule Manager to manage and update its flight schedules, including adding new flights, adjusting departure and arrival times, canceling flights and making other modifications as needed.

The airline will use Sabre Slot Manager to request, manage and allocate slots for take-off or landing in airports. Additionally, this solution can be utilized for slot monitoring, reporting and slot portfolio analysis..

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Sabre Profit Manager, on the other hand, can be used for dynamic pricing optimization and advanced forecasting techniques to predict future demand for flights. This solution can also be used for managing seat inventory, performance monitoring and revenue optimization.

The company will also connect Riyadh Air to its wide network while aiding its operations with market data and advanced data analysis through Sabre Market Intelligence – GDD. All these four components are part of SABR’s travel technology platform that can be integrated with third-party applications to enhance their functionalities.

The addition of Riyadh Airlines has expanded Sabre's Network Planning and Optimization solutions user base, which already serves more than 90 airlines worldwide. SABR is also benefiting from airline companies adopting its Global Distribution System (GDS). Among the airlines that have adopted Sabre GDS for their NDC content in the past year are LATAM, Aeromexico, Scandinavian Airlines, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines. Moreover, SABR’s partnerships with prominent travel agencies are also strengthening its business model.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have plunged 37.2% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Dell Technologies DELL and Arista Networks ANET. While BlackLine and Dell sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 60 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised northward by a penny to $1.73 in the past 30 days. Shares of DELL have surged 99.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 90 days at $1.71 per share. Shares of ANET have rallied 106.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.