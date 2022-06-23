Sabre (SABR) Offers Istanbul's Wingie Enuygun GDS Solutions

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that Turkey-based online travel marketplace company, Wingie Enuygun, has entered a multi-year renewal of the Global Distribution System (GDS) agreement to accelerate its international growth plans.

The newly signed multi-year GDS agreement with Sabre will help Wingie Enuygun in enhancing opportunities in the travel & tourism, technology and hospitality industries. The agency provides online travel marketplace services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It currently operates in six different languages across 10 nations.

Sabre will help Wingie Enuygun transform its business and increase efficiencies through Red 360, a fully API-enabled UX solution that connects travel consultants to a full spectrum of bookable content and data-rich information. It features a Decision Support Bar, Panels, and Widgets that quickly deliver winning recommendations that increase travel bookings.

Utilizing Sabre’s Red 360 platform, Wingie Enuygun intends to deliver personalized travel services in the Middle East through the travel tech company’s global travel marketplace. The travel agency will deploy intelligent and consultative services and features on the agency domains, which include wingie.com, wingie.ae, sa.wingie.com and enuygun.com.

The latest contract highlights the reliability of Sabre’s Travel solutions. The company’s Travel Solutions segment revenues totaled $534 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $288.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The deal is likely to aid Sabre in expanding its customer share and its Travel Solutions. The company’s transactions related to GDS, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers, are likely to witness an increase too.

Recently, Sabre strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, Cathay Pacific will be utilizing Sabre’s New Distribution Capability-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. In May, Sabre entered a distribution agreement with Mexico’s Viva Aerobus to aid the airline in driving future revenue growth through agency sales.

In the same month, the company entered an agreement to acquire the Florida-based Nuvola — a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, the company plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have slumped 57% in the past year.

