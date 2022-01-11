Sabre (SABR) Offers GDS Solutions to Colombia's Aviatur

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that one of the largest travel agencies in Colombia, Aviatur, has entered a multi-year preferred Global Distribution System (“GDS”) agreement with the company to support its growth plans, transform its business, and increase efficiencies.

Per the contract, Bogotá-based Aviatur has entered into a long-term 11-year agreement with Sabre to enhance its opportunities in the travel & tourism, technology and hospitality industries. The agency operates in different business units and leverages its leadership position in markets like leisure, online, corporate, consolidation, and consortia with over 250 offices countrywide. Founded in 1957, it is well known for successfully implementing its omnichannel retail strategy that specializes in tailor-made programs.

Utilizing Sabre’s GDS platform, Aviatur travel agency intends to deliver personalized travel services in Colombia through the travel tech company’s global travel marketplace.

Sabre will aid all the business units of Aviatur, which have a strong omnichannel retail strategy in the Colombian market. This, in turn, will reflect the reliability of its Travel solutions. The agreement is likely to aid Sabre in expanding its customer share and driving both its Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions revenues. The company’s transactions related to GDS, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers, are likely to witness an increase.

Sabre has its customer base spread over 160 nations with more than 425,000 agency partners globally. It is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

With a rise in vaccinated traveling and the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the travel industry's improving market scenario. The company’s Travel Solutions segment revenues totaled $390 million in the third quarter compared with $237 million in the year-ago quarter. Its Hospitality Solutions segment revenues amounted to $55 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $45 million.

Sabre has been winning consecutive deals from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies of late. Recently, in December 2021, Belgrade-based Air Serbia implemented the company’s Dynamic Availability software to actively respond to evolving conditions with optimized pricing information. Prior to that, Sabre signed a partnership with Gran Colombia de Aviación (GCA Airlines) to power the carrier’s future revenue growth while reaching new market segments.

In the same month, the tech company entered a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership with American Express Global Business Travel focused on developing technologies that will enable the future of corporate travel distribution.

In November, it inked a long-term partnership with the Hanover, Germany-based TUI Group to globally distribute the latter’s own hotel brands, including TUI Blue, Robinson and TUI Magic Life. Prior to that, it entered a distribution partnership with Calafia Airlines to enable the distribution of flights and services to travel agencies in the United States through its travel marketplace, thus helping the airline accelerate revenue growth and expand its market reach.

Earlier in November 2021, it partnered with Japan-based Hotel Keihan Chain to create tourism opportunities in the country. Separately, it entered a distribution agreement with the second-largest hotel group in China, Huazhu Group, to expand global reach for its upscale and luxury hotel brands and support the latter’s global growth strategy.

However, it is worth mentioning that Sabre refrained from issuing an outlook citing uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on its financials recently. During the fourth quarter, the company usually suffers from seasonality in the travel industry. Revenues from travel bookings decline massively during the quarter, especially in December, as holiday-related bookings are done in the earlier part of the year. Business travels decline during the month, hence overall revenues fall.

