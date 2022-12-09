Sabre (SABR) Offers GDS Solution to Japanese OTA AirTrip

Sabre Corporation SABR recently entered into a new distribution agreement with Tokyo, Japan-headquartered AirTrip International Corporation. With this partnership, the Japanese online travel agent (OTA) will be able to utilize Sabre’s Global Distribution System (“GDS”) platform to spur the growth of its outbound business with advanced technology.

Sabre’s GDS is a New Distribution Capability-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. AirTrip will use this platform to expand its content regime and services while creating compelling offers for its customers.

The GDS solution also includes Bargain Finder Max API, which utilizes Sabre’s proprietary shopping algorithm and wide array of rich content to deliver optimal itinerary offers in seconds. This will help AirTrip tailor search results based on itinerary preferences, thereby creating customized booking experiences for travelers.

With more relaxation in pandemic-related restrictions in Japan, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the Japanese travel industry’s improving market scenario. Its Travel Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $603.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $390.4 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Last month, SABR inked a distribution agreement with the Bangkok-headquartered Thai Airways subsidiary, THAI Smile. With the implementation of the deal, the hybrid air carrier will be able to utilize Sabre’s GDS platform to expand its footprint in new market segments, attracting new leisure and corporate travelers and accelerating revenue growth opportunities.

In October, Sabre entered a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership with BCD Travel to jointly invest and collaborate on new and advanced solutions that will help accelerate the technology-driven evolution across the corporate travel ecosystem. The agreement is likely to increase BCD Travel’s booking levels with Sabre.

Further, in October, Sabre signed a new agreement with Japan-based MyStays Hotel Management. Per the deal, the travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to expand its global reach, attracting international and corporate guests, with Japan relaxing pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have plunged 29.4% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Celestica CLS, Oracle ORCL and Blackbaud BLKB. Celestica sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Oracle and Blackbaud each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved up 9.4% to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.

CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have declined 0.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oracle's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised a penny south to $1.24 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved a penny lower to $4.96 per share in the past 30 days.

ORCL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 3.4%. Shares of the company have declined 8.2% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised southward by 3 cents to 58 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 4 cents to $2.59 per share in the past 60 days.

Blackbaud's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.9%. Shares of BLKB have slumped 27.5% YTD.

