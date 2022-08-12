Sabre (SABR) Marketplace to Offer Avianca Group's NDC Content

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it is integrating the New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from Avianca Group into its global marketplace tools.

Avianca Group includes Avianca Airlines, Avianca Costa Rica, Avianca Ecuador and TACA International Airlines. With the latest agreement between the two companies, Avianca Group has become the first Latin American air carrier to distribute its NDC offers through Sabre's marketplace.

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book unique NDC contents offered by Qatar Airways through the former’s Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, corporate online booking tool — GetThere — as well as Sabre's Offer and Order APIs (application programming interfaces).

The Colombia-based airline group is integrating its NDC contents into Sabre’s marketplace in two phases – the first phase was started on Aug 1, and the second phase is slated to begin on Aug 15, which will cover more than 50 countries.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and Global Distribution System (“GDS”) platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. In July this year, the company announced that it integrated the NDC content from Finnair and Qatar Airways into its GDS.

In June this year, the company announced that the Turkey-based online travel marketplace company, Wingie Enuygun, entered a multi-year renewal of the GDS agreement to accelerate its international growth plans.

In the same month, Sabre strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, Cathay Pacific will be utilizing Sabre’s NDC-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have increased 4.8% year to date (“YTD”).

