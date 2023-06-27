Sabre (SABR) Integrates Nuvola Software Platform With WhatsApp

Sabre Corporation SABR recently integrated its task management and guest engagement software, Nuvola, with WhatsApp to provide hoteliers with a tool that delivers differentiated and seamless guest experiences.

Sabre Nuvola's Guest Chat module will now have the option to choose between SMS messaging and WhatsApp to power real-time communication of hoteliers with guests. Since the company's property management system, SynXis Property Hub, is unified with Nuvola, the latest move will ensure an enhanced holistic view of the traveler and run operations on-property to the hoteliers. This will allow the Nuvola Housekeeping module and Property Hub users to send real-time updates ensuring that the front desk has accurate room status information and smoothly check in guests on arrival.

Sabre acquired Florida-based Nuvola, a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry, in May 2022. Since then, Nuvola's hotel task management and operational capabilities drive on-property efficiencies of the hoteliers, enabling them to broaden their offerings through Sabre's comprehensive retailing, merchandising and fulfillment capabilities.

Nuvola’s technology and guest enablement software complements Sabre's Hospitality Solutions segment, advancing its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broadening its property and operations abilities. Currently, the software supports user interfaces in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese languages. It is set to release French, German and Japanese languages to expand its language capabilities in the following month.

In the first quarter of 2023, SABR’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $73.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $56 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions, which rose 20.4% to $27.7 million.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. Recently, on Jun 13, Sabre completed a multi-year distribution agreement that provides Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to Air Canada’s full content via NDC channels. On Jun 12, Sabre announced that Mexico´s global airline Aeromexico's NDC content is now available through Sabre’s global distribution system.

In June, Sabre successfully implemented a full suite of Sabre Network Planning and Optimization solutions for Malaysia Airlines. The company announced an enhanced agreement with All Nippon Airways to improve the carrier’s Network Planning and Optimization capabilities for its domestic routes, through a separate deal in the same month.

In May, Sabre extended its existing relationship with Chile’s SKY Airline through a new multi-year agreement. It also signed a long-term technology renewal agreement with Taiwan’s South East Travel, under which, the Taipei-headquartered agency will continue to leverage the company’s products for expanding its business and improving operational efficiency in the same month.

Sabre reported revenues of $742.7 million in first-quarter 2023. The top line was $584.9 million, which was 27% higher than the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

