Sabre (SABR) Inks Distribution Agreement With THAI Smile

Sabre Corporation SABR recently entered into a new distribution agreement with the Bangkok-headquartered Thai Airways subsidiary, THAI Smile. With the implementation of the deal, the hybrid air carrier will be able to utilize Sabre’s Global Distribution System (“GDS”) platform to expand its footprint in new market segments, attracting new leisure and corporate travelers and accelerating revenue growth opportunities.

Sabre’s GDS is a New Distribution Capability (“NDC”)-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. THAI Smile will use this platform to efficiently distribute flights, services and NDC content to the worldwide community of travel agencies, offering them increased options to choose from.

Per the deal, Sabre’s travel agents will now be able to shop, book and service international content from THAI Smile.

The recent collaboration bolsters THAI Smile’s global distribution strategy and reflects the reliability of Sabre’s Beyond NDC Program and the GDS platform. It is anticipated to support the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment. It is worth mentioning that currently, over 3,000 agencies are shopping, booking and servicing NDC content through Sabre’s GDS marketplace, and the company is involved with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content.

With the full lifting of COVID restrictions in Thailand, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the Thai travel industry’s improving market scenario. Its Travel Solutions segment’s revenues totaled $603.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $390.4 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings.

In October, Sabre entered a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership with BCD Travel to jointly invest and collaborate on new and advanced solutions that will help accelerate technology-driven evolution across the corporate travel ecosystem. The agreement is likely to increase BCD Travel’s booking levels with Sabre.

In the same month, Sabre signed a new agreement with the Japan-based MyStays Hotel Management. Per the deal, the travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to expand its global reach, attracting international and corporate guests, with Japan relaxing pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Shares of SABR have slumped 54.7% in the past year.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



