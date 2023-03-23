Sabre (SABR) Inks an Agreement With Capillary Technologies

Sabre Corporation SABR recently signed an agreement with Singapore-based Capillary Technologies to integrate the Capillary loyalty management solution into its airlines and hoteliers' platforms.

The Capillary loyalty management solution will be integrated with SabreSonic, Customer Insights, Payment and Dynamic Rewards solutions. Through this deal, Sabre will be able to perform real-time analytics and provide valuable insights from customer loyalty data. This will broaden its end-to-end loyalty management opportunities while increasing the chances of its airlines' and hoteliers' segment revenue growth.

On the other hand, the Capillary hospitality platform will be incorporated with Sabre Hospitality SynXis applications, which include Central Reservations, Property Hub, Voice Agent and Booking Engine. The current deal is likely to expand Sabre’s customer share and boost both of its Hospitality and Travel Solutions segment revenues.

Sabre boosted its Hospitality Solutions portfolio through 2022’s acquisition of Florida-based Nuvola — a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. The buyout enhanced SABR’s Hospitality Solutions segment’s retailing and operations portfolio while ensuring that hotel customers get differentiated experiences and seamless guest care.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sabre’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $65 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $54 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions, which rose 16% to 27 million.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. A couple of days ago, the company inked a technology agreement with Almatar Travel Group, a leading travel company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to provide its industry-leading technology and solutions for speeding up the Arabic company’s operational efficiency, improve its strategy of virtual payments and transform travelers’ experience.

Last week, Sabre declared Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas’ successful implementation of Sabre Ancillary IQ. The Ancillary IQ is an artificial intelligence-based solution designed to help create personalized offers for travelers and drive incremental ancillary revenue opportunities for airline customers.

Earlier in March, the company signed a distribution agreement with Bangladesh start-up airline Air Astra. The Dhaka-based carrier has joined Sabre’s global distribution family to support its indirect retailing strategy as it plans for future growth.

Sabre reported revenues of $631 million in the same time frame. The top line was 26% higher than $501 million in the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR plunged 63.2% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB, Baidu BIDU and Fabrinet FN. While Airbnb and Fabrinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Baidu has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 26.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents upward to $1.90 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 23 cents to $7.71 in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 8.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fell by 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have decreased 3.9% in the past year.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.