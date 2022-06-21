Sabre (SABR) Extends Distribution Deal With Cathay Pacific

Sabre Corporation SABR recently strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, Cathay Pacific will be utilizing Sabre’s New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

Through the latest move, the Cathay City-based air carrier intends to enhance its airline retailing capabilities and provide new and personalized offers like shopping and booking, and services to corporations and travel agencies globally.

In February, Cathay Pacific signed a new agreement with Sabre to leverage Sabre's AirVision Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer solutions to achieve strategic pricing and intelligent offer creation in the currently dynamic travel marketplace.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of Sabre’s Beyond NDC Program and Global Distribution System platform, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. In May, Sabre entered a distribution agreement with Mexico’s Viva Aerobus to aid the airline in driving future revenue growth through agency sales.

In the same month, the company entered an agreement to acquire the Florida-based Nuvola — a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. Through this acquisition, the company plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

