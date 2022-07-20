Sabre (SABR) Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Avianca

Sabre Corporation SABR recently inked a new distribution agreement with Barranquilla-headquartered airline — Avianca. Per the three-year contract, the Colombian air carrier will utilize Sabre’s Global Distribution System (“GDS”) platform to accelerate its revenue growth opportunities and expand its footprint in new market segments.

Sabre’s GDS is a New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. Avianca will use this platform to efficiently distribute flights and services and NDC contents to the worldwide community of travel agencies.

The recent collaboration bolsters Avianca’s global distribution strategy and also reflects the reliability of Sabre’s Beyond NDC Program and the GDS platform. In fact, it is anticipated to support the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment. It is worth mentioning that currently, over 3,000 agencies are shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through Sabre’s GDS marketplace and the company is involved with over 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content.

With the lifting of restrictions worldwide, Sabre is well-poised to capitalize on the global travel industry’s improving market scenario. Its Travel Solutions segment revenues totaled $534 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $288.9 million. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in global air and other bookings.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Recently, Sabre partnered with Air Serbia to launch Air Price IQ, a dynamic cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that recommends airfares based on traveler contexts and changing marketplace conditions like capacity, competition and booking velocity.

Sabre strengthened its relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a similar distribution agreement last month. Per the deal, the airline utilizes Sabre’s NDC-enabled GDS travel marketplace for the distribution of offerings to worldwide travel agencies.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have slumped 26% over YTD.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Baidu BIDU, Keysight Technologies KEYS and Synopsys SNPS. While Baidu sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Keysight and Synopsys carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 4 cents upward to $1.42 per share over the past seven days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3 cents north to $8.30 per share in the past seven days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. Shares of BIDU have decreased 4.3% in YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.79 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved a penny north to $7.17 per share in the past seven days.



Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 8%. Shares of KEYS have fallen 28.5% in YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 35.1% up to $2.04 per share over the past 90 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved 9.7% north to $8.67 per share in the past 90 days.



Synopsys’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have declined 12.2% in YTD.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.