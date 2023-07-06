Sabre (SABR) Boosts Hospitality Portfolio With Techsembly

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has acquired the London-based hospitality e-commerce solution provider, Techsembly. The financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Techsembly offers hotels a fully automated e-commerce solution that allows them to manage multiple online property stores across the world, products and logistics from a single platform. The company also supports hotels in configuring, selling and fulfilling global gift cards.

Apart from London, it has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong. Sabre claims that Techsembly has a strong presence in the luxury hotel segment and enjoys a growing customer base.

The travel technology provider has integrated Techsembly’s e-commerce marketplace and gift card capabilities with its SynXis Retail Studio solution. The integration will allow hoteliers to manage and retail multiple sites and products from a single platform, thereby helping them provide a better guest experience and generate additional revenues.

The buyout will be a strategic fit for Sabre as Techsembly’s e-commerce marketplace and gift card capabilities will complement Sabre's existing Hospitality Solutions segment. The tech company will improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operation abilities through this move.

In 2022, Sabre enhanced its Hospitality Solutions portfolio by acquiring the Florida-based Nuvola — a single-destination, cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. Nuvola's hotel task management and operational capabilities drive the on-property efficiencies of hoteliers, enabling them to broaden their offerings through Sabre's comprehensive retailing, merchandising and fulfillment capabilities.

In the first quarter of 2023, SABR’s Hospitality Solutions segment revenues totaled $73.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $56 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the increase in central reservation system transactions, which rose 20.4% to $27.7 million.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present and has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

