Sabre (SABR) Avails Finnair's NDC Content Through its GDS

Sabre Corporation SABR recently revealed the availability of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content from Finland’s flag air carrier, Finnair, via its Global Distribution System (GDS).

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book NDC contents offered by Finnair through Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool, Sabre Offer and Order API (application programming interface) and the corporate booking solution, GetThere, from March 2023 onward.

The latest deal is a step forward in Finnair’s strategic plan of phasing out EDIFACT content distribution and relying exclusively on NDC by the end of 2025. The carrier expects that offering its NDC contents on Sabre’s platform will strengthen ancillary sales while increasing transparency in the purchasing process, thereby ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. It will be releasing its NDC content globally in multiple waves, with the first wave including 34 nations.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Travel Solutions segment.

Last month, Sabre inked a strategic technology partnership with Simplenight, a global technology company that builds innovative enterprise solutions, including customizable bookability, cloud-based distribution, dynamic packaging and merchandising.

Currently, Simplenight is leveraging the TX-based company’s Virtual Payments solution as its business-to-business (B2B) payment provider. Through this current deal with Simplenight, SABR is likely to unveil new revenue opportunities while advancing traveler experience through its latest updates in retailing solutions.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread over 160 nations globally. In January, the company extended two of its existing agreements with Pakistan International Airlines. Before that, in December, Sabre and its Japanese GDS distribution partner, INFINI Travel Information, declared a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corporation.

In November, Sabre signed five back-to-back deals with global travel and technology firms. One of the notable agreements was beginning a partnership with Conferma Pay, which is a global fintech firm specializing in payment technology and Mastercard to accelerate the use of virtual cards for B2B travel payments.

Sabre reported revenues of $631 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The top line was 26% higher than $501 million in the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR plunged 47.3% in the past year.

