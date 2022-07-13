Sabre (SABR), Air Serbia Tie Up to Launch Air Price IQ

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has inked a partnership agreement with Air Serbia for the launch of a dynamic cloud-based artificial intelligence solution — Air Price IQ.

The new solution, part of Sabre’s suite of Retail Intelligence products, enables dynamic pricing of airfares based on traveler contexts and changing marketplace conditions like capacity, competition and booking velocity. It delivers optimized price recommendations while ensuring increased agility and precision to the airlines.

With its advanced machine learning ability, the AI-based solution aids the air carriers in easily analyzing and monitoring pricing opportunities. Air Price IQ analyzes the airlines' own shopping and revenue management data in real-time, considering traveler segment and trip intent. It ensures revenue maximization for every request showing travelers the adjusted end price.

Sabre’s Air Price IQ will aid airlines in driving higher conversion rates and enhancing their yields while delivering relevant offers across all channels. Air Serbia will be the first airline to utilize this solution to provide a seamless experience to its travelers.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of Sabre’s intelligent airline solution suite, Retail Intelligence, which dynamically matches offers to travelers across both traditional and New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled channels. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. In June, the company strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, the airline will be utilizing Sabre’s NDC-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

In May, Sabre entered a distribution agreement with Mexico’s Viva Aerobus to aid the airline in driving future revenue growth through agency sales. In the same month, the company entered an agreement to acquire the Florida-based Nuvola — a single destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software to the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, the company plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have plunged 26% in YTD.



