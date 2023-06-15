Sabre (SABR) & Air Canada Sign Multi-Year Distribution Deal

Sabre Corporation SABR recently signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Air Canada. Per the deal, Sabre will provide its connected agencies with enhanced Air Canada content and offers, including the air carrier’s dynamically priced fares and new ancillary services, through its Global Distribution System (“GDS”) solution.

Sabre’s GDS is a New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution, which works like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. The Canadian air carrier will use this platform to expand its content regime and services while creating compelling offers for its customers. Air Canada is expecting to launch its NDC offers in the coming months. Once the airlines’ NDC connection to Sabre is live, its distribution cost recovery will be waived for the travel agencies via this path.

Under this agreement, the airline will strengthen the distribution of its flight inventory through Sabre's global network of travel buyers and the millions of customers it serves. This will allow Sabre-connected travel agencies to access content without any surcharge. This will also support Air Canada’s commercial strategy with fleet modernization and expansion plans, which include investment in dozens of new and fuel-efficient Airbus A220 and A321XLR aircraft.

Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus

Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote

Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer for Sabre Travel Solutions, stated, "NDC is a corporate priority for Sabre as an enabler of modern retailing. We share this vision with Air Canada and support its ambitious retailing and distribution goals, while ensuring agencies will benefit from the ample choice, efficiency and transparency of the Sabre Travel Marketplace."

In the first quarter of 2023, Sabre’s Travels Solutions segment revenues totaled $677.4 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $534 million. This upside was mainly fueled by the gradual recovery of global air and other travel bookings, partially offset by the sale of the AirCentre portfolio in February 2022. The segment’s revenues also benefited from favorable rate impacts as international and corporate bookings improved.

Sabre has more than 425,000 travel agency partners worldwide at present. The company provides one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has its customer base spread in more than 160 nations globally. In May, Sabre extended its existing relationship with Chile’s SKY Airline through a new multi-year agreement.

In the same month, the company signed a long-term technology renewal agreement with Taiwan’s South East Travel, under which, the Taipei-headquartered agency will continue to leverage the company’s products for expanding its business and improving operational efficiency.

In March, the company signed an agreement with Singapore-based Capillary Technologies to integrate the Capillary loyalty management solution into its airlines and hoteliers' platforms. In a separate deal, Sabre inked a technology agreement with Almatar Travel Group, a leading travel company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This deal was to provide SABR’s industry-leading technology and solutions for speeding up Almatar’s operational efficiency, improving its strategy of virtual payments and transforming travelers’ experience.

In the same month, Sabre declared Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas’ successful implementation of Sabre Ancillary IQ. The Ancillary IQ is an artificial intelligence-based solution designed to help create personalized offers for travelers and drive incremental ancillary revenue opportunities for airline customers.

The company also signed a distribution agreement with Bangladesh start-up airline, Air Astra, in March. The Dhaka-based carrier has joined SABR’s global distribution family to support its indirect retailing strategy as it plans for future growth.

Sabre reported revenues of $742.7 million in first-quarter 2023. The top line was $584.9 million, which was 27% higher than the year-ago period. This surge clearly reflected a significant improvement in the company’s global air, hotel and other bookings.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of SABR have lost 44.9% over the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, ServiceNow NOW and Dropbox DBX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $2.82 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved south by 0.9% to $11.93 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 61.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by 6.2% to $2.05 per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by a penny to $9.59 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 21.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from 41 cents to 45 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 10.1% to $1.85 in the past 60 days.



DBX's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 19.3% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.