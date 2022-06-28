Sabre (SABR) Adds Retail Studio Solution to SynXis Platform

Sabre Corporation SABR recently unveiled the SynXis Retail Studio solution that strengthens retail distribution among hoteliers. The new solution enables hoteliers to retail virtually anything while expanding their opportunities to diversify and boost top-line streams outside the room.

The initial phase of the latest addition to Sabre's SynXis platform has been completed. The new Retail Studio solution will aid hoteliers in diversifying their distribution of retail goods, services, experiences, merchandise, policies and more by attribute. This will not only enhance customers' personalized experiences but also boost the revenue streams of the hoteliers. This might also help hoteliers increase brand value during guest booking in the future.

Integrated with Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations and SynXis Booking Engine solutions, the new Studio further intends to broaden revenue optimization opportunities with the application of predictive analytics through machine learning.

It is worth mentioning that Hong Kong's Cordis Hotel & Resorts remained a pilot customer for this launch since 2019. Despite the fact that the travel industry was riddled with restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide, Cordis reported hikes of 53%, 46% and 35% in experiences, merchandise and services sold per room night, respectively, after installing Sabre's SynXis Retail Studio.

During first-quarter 2022, the company's Hospitality Solutions segment revenues amounted to $56 million compared with $42.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily driven by a gradual recovery in central reservation system transactions and higher Digital Experience revenues.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has over 425,000 agency partners worldwide.

Sabre currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have slumped 47.1% in the past year.



