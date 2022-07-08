Sabre (SABR) Adds Qatar Airways' NDC Content to Its GDS

Sabre Corporation SABR recently announced that it has integrated the International Air Transport Association-certified New Distribution Capability (“NDC”) content from Qatar Airways into its Global Distribution System (“GDS”).

With this integration, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will be able to manage, shop and book unique NDC contents offered by Qatar Airways through the former’s Sabre Red 360 point-of-sale tool. Sabre was running a pilot program related to this with its customers in Australia and Sweden before rolling out NDC contents globally on Jul 7.

The recent collaboration reflects the reliability of SABR’s Beyond NDC Program and GDS platform, which work like a marketplace connecting travel suppliers with buyers. This, in turn, is likely to aid the company in expanding its customer share in the Airlines Solutions segment.

The leading travel-related software and technology provider has a customer base spread over 160 nations globally. Sabre is one of the largest marketplaces in the world that manages approximately $260 billion worth of global travel spending annually. Currently, it has more than 425,000 agency partners globally.

Of late, Sabre has been showing signs of a turnaround with consecutive deal wins from major global airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies. In June this year, the company announced that the Turkey-based online travel marketplace company, Wingie Enuygun, entered a multi-year renewal of the GDS agreement to accelerate its international growth plans.

In the same month, Sabre strengthened its existing relationship with Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways by inking a new distribution agreement. Per the deal, Cathay Pacific will be utilizing Sabre’s New Distribution Capability-enabled consistent end-to-end workflow solution to distribute offerings to worldwide travel agencies through Sabre’s travel marketplace.

In May, Sabre entered an agreement to acquire Florida-based Nuvola – a single-destination cloud-based platform providing service optimization software for the hospitality industry. Through this buyout, the company plans to improve its hospitality retailing and merchandising strategy and broaden its property and operations abilities.

Currently, Sabre carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SABR have plunged 20.2% year to date (“YTD”).

