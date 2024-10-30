Sabre Resources Ltd Announces AGM Details

Sabre Resources Ltd (AU:SBR) has released an update.

Sabre Resources Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with important voting details available on the company’s website. This meeting is pivotal for stakeholders as it impacts their shareholding and voting rights.

