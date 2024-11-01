Sabre Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected: Will Weak Results Drag Stock Down?

Sabre Corporation SABR reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. However, the figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents. The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line was due to the benefits of increased revenues and cost-improvement implementations.

Sabre reported revenues of $764.7 million, which missed the consensus mark of $773.5 million. The top line increased 3.3% from $740.5 million reported in the year-ago period. This year-over-year surge in the top line was due to a significant improvement in global air, hotel and other travel bookings. Additionally, the company's Travel Solutions division benefited from improved rates and favorable customer mix.

Following its lower-than-expected third-quarter performance, Sabre lowered guidance for full-year 2024. This raises concerns about the company’s near-term prospects, which might weigh on its share price performance. Shares of SABR have plunged 27% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s decline of 7.8%.

Quarter in Detail

The Travel Solutions segment’s revenues increased 3% year over year to $691 million. The growth in this segment was led by a rise in global hotel and other travel bookings. The segment also benefited from favorable rates from the travel supplier mix. Our model estimates for Travel Solutions revenues were pegged at $697.7 million.

Distribution’s (a sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues improved 5% to $551 million. The distribution segment registered growth in the number of bookings and benefited from a favorable shift in the booking mix and higher average booking fees. Our model estimates for Distribution revenues were pegged at $548.2 million, which indicated 4.5% year-over-year growth.

IT Solutions’ (a sub-division of Travel Solutions) revenues were $140.3 million, down 5% year over year. The decline in performance was due to the negative impact of de-migrations,

partially offset by growth in passengers boarded from existing partners. Our model estimates for IT Solutions’ revenues were pegged at $149.5 million.

The Hospitality Solutions segment’s revenues were $84 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $78.6 million. The growth in revenues was mainly due to positive customer deployments, CRS transaction growth and a favorable mix within the customer base. Our model estimates for Hospitality Solutions revenues were pegged at $87.1 million.

Sabre reported an adjusted operating income of $107 million, significantly improving from the operating income of $84 million posted in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EBITDA improved from $110 million reported a year ago to $131 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Sabre exited the September-end quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $689.8 million compared with the previous quarter’s $633.7 million.

During the third quarter, it generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $27.8 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Revised Financial Outlook

Due to the lower-than expected third-quarter results, Sabre revised its guidance downward for 2024. For the year, it now projects revenues of $3.03 billion, down from the previous guidance of $3.05 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now forecasted to be $515 million for 2024, down from the earlier projection of $525 million. The company continues to expect to generate positive free cash flow for the full year.

Additionally, Sabre initiated guidance for the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, SABR anticipates revenues of approximately $715 million. It anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of $120 million and expects to have a free cash flow of more than $80 million.

