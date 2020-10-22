Sabre Launching AI Travel Platform Developed With Google

The first travel industry technology platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is being rolled out by Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR), the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Sabre's partner in the venture to build the system, called Sabre Travel AI, is Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The latter company is bringing its AI and machine-learning solutions to the platform, in addition to providing the cloud computing services that will support it.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sabre says that Sabre Travel AI "will help customers to deliver highly relevant and personalized content more quickly, deliver personalized content that better meets the demands of today's traveler, and create expanded revenue and margin growth opportunities."

The company added that it is busy integrating the new platform into some products in its current portfolio, although it did not specify which ones. Sabre also didn't provide any financial details of its arrangement with Alphabet/Google, or how much capital it was expending on the Sabre Travel AI project.

The system is the result of a fairly recent collaboration; Sabre and Google began to team up only in January, indicating a relatively quick development process.

The announcement comes at a challenging time for the travel industry, many aspects of which have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. The development and implementation of the new technology will help give it an advantage when the sector begins to recover.

Long thirsty for hope, travel stock investors got excited about Sabre's news. On Thursday, they bid the company's shares up by nearly 17%, trouncing the gains of the wider stock market.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.