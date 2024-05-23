Sabre Insurance Group Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Sabre Insurance Group plc (GB:SBRE) has released an update.

Sabre Insurance Group plc successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, with full approval for the 2023 financial statements and directors’ reports, as well as the authorization for dividends and director elections. Votes were cast by shareholders in person or by proxy, with the majority required for the special resolutions met. Key outcomes included the approval of final and special dividends, election and re-election of board members, and re-appointment of PwC as the company auditor.

