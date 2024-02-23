Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 184.24

The average one-year price target for Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) has been revised to 184.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 172.82 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from the latest reported closing price of 161.60 / share.

Sabre Insurance Group Maintains 1.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre Insurance Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRE is 0.35%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 4,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 3,254K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 701K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 72K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

