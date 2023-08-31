Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 161.42

The average one-year price target for Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) has been revised to 161.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 146.44 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.81% from the latest reported closing price of 154.00 / share.

Sabre Insurance Group Maintains 1.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre Insurance Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRE is 0.28%, an increase of 32.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 30,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 9,562K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 6,755K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,642K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 34.68% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 2,278K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing an increase of 35.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 99.11% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 106.43% over the last quarter.

