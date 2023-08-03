Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) Price Target Decreased by 5.47% to 146.44

The average one-year price target for Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) has been revised to 146.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 154.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from the latest reported closing price of 138.00 / share.

Sabre Insurance Group Maintains 3.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.26%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRE is 0.28%, an increase of 33.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.14% to 30,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 9,562K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 6,755K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,642K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 34.68% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 2,278K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing an increase of 35.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 99.11% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 36.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 106.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

