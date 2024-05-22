Sabre Insurance Executives’ Shares Vest

Sabre Insurance Group plc (GB:SBRE) has released an update.

Sabre Insurance Group plc has reported that senior executives benefitted from the vesting of shares awarded under the company’s 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan, with predetermined conditions met allowing 100% vesting. Executives sold part of their shares to cover tax liabilities incurred upon vesting, with further details outlined in the company’s annual report. The transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, are part of customary financial disclosures in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

