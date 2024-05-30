Sabre Insurance Executives Granted Share Awards

Sabre Insurance Group plc (GB:SBRE) has released an update.

Sabre Insurance Group plc has granted conditional awards of ordinary shares to its directors and PDMRs under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan, set to vest after three years with an additional two-year retention period. The vesting is contingent upon the company maintaining a solvency coverage ratio over 140%, achieving a Return On Tangible Equity above 10% during the LTIP period, and avoiding material regulatory interventions. The transactions were carried out on the London Stock Exchange and involved key figures such as CEO Geoff Carter and CFO Adam Westwood.

For further insights into GB:SBRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.