Sabre Insurance CEO Increases Shareholding, Showing Confidence

Geoff Carter, CEO of Sabre Insurance Group plc, has purchased 7,518 ordinary shares at an average price of 132.33 pence, boosting his and his spouse’s total holdings to 1,719,714 shares, which constitutes 0.69% of the company’s share capital. This move is a significant signal of confidence in the company’s prospects by its leadership, potentially attracting attention from investors interested in the UK motor insurance market.

