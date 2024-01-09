Sabre, IAG Expand Partnership With New Distribution Deal

(RTTNews) - Sabre Corp. (SABR), a travel software and technology firm, Tuesday announced that it has signed a multi-year distribution deal with International Airlines Group or IAG, owner of British Airways and Iberia, to enhance modern travel retailing practices.

The company stated that the agreement will help Sabre's customers to sell EDIFACT content and to get access to NDC offers from British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling which includes additional price points and other aides.

Currently, Sabre's stock is slipping 2.59%, to $4.5 on the Nasdaq.

