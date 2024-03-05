News & Insights

Sabre Elects Mandel As Non-executive Chair

March 05, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Sabre Corp. (SABR) announced on Tuesday that Gail Mandel, a former Wyndham Worldwide executive and current Sabre Board member, has been elected as the non-executive Chair of the Board.

Mandel will take over from Sean Menke, who is retiring from the Board just before the company's 2024 Annual Meeting.

Her appointment as Chair of the Board will be effective at the company's 2024 Annual Meeting, scheduled for April 24, 2024.

In addition to her role as Chair of the Board, Mandel will also serve as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee.

RTTNews
